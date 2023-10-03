If you were a Freaks and Geeks and Stuart Little fan, there's a rodent revival on the way — with a freaky twist.

Deadline reported that Sony will be bringing Stuart Little back. According to Sony, this revival is “Freaks and Geeks…but with a mouse.” It will reiterate the E.B. White classic novel geared toward children six and over.

It's been almost 25 years since the debut of Stuart Little and 24 years since Freaks and Geeks aired. This revival is long overdue to fans, and it'll be interesting to see the mouse “get its freak on” with this comparison. After all, Freaks and Geeks was a cult classic relic of its own that many believe was prematurely canceled after one season.

Freaks and Geeks helped launch the careers of Judd Apatow, Seth Rogan, James Franco, and Linda Cardellini. As for Stuart, he gave Mickey a run for his money with his computer-animated appearance in a live-action world.

If you like revivals and adaptions, there's more than Stuart Little coming soon. Some others, like Bewitched and Wheel of Fortune, are also on the way from Sony. They were all unveiled this past summer.

Sony's EVP and general manager for the Kids division is very optimistic about the relaunch, “Our distinctive and diverse lineup has already generated early enthusiasm, and we're looking forward to continuing conversations with our buyers at the market.”

If this Stuart Little revival is truly a Freaks and Geeks, let's hope it doesn't get caught in a mouse trap and die before a second season.