Brandon Jennings was once a highly-touted rookie that seemed to have an extremely bright future ahead of him. The cards didn’t exactly fall in his favor, and at this point, he’s been busy making a lot of noise on the mean streets of Twitter. Just recently, the former No. 10 overall pick decided to take aim at none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On Saturday, Jennings went on a lengthy tirade about how he thinks the game has been ruined by players who decide to sit out games whenever they want. According to the ex-Milwaukee Bucks rising star, he firmly believes that the NBA should do something about it:

“For one whoever made this a players league was the stupidest thing ever for the game of basketball,” Jennings wrote.

When asked who he was referring to, Jennings named Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul and LeBron James as the main culprits:

“Naw I feel like it was CP3, Bron and them… speaking on Players this and that,” he responded.

Jennings actually had multiple tweets trying to explain his point. As a solution, he suggested that teams should have restrictions added to the players’ contracts — just like what the New Orleans Pelicans did for Zion Williamson (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Brandon Jennings has some thoughts on the state of today's NBA… 🤔 Jennings mentions that he feels Chris Paul and LeBron James were among those who contributed to turning the NBA into a "player's league," which has hurt the league. (via @Tuff__Crowd) pic.twitter.com/0fKrdStGsK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 13, 2022

Jennings even went out of his way to respond to a handful of users who criticized him for his hot take. However, he did backtrack a bit by saying that he also thinks LeBron James and Chris Paul have earned the right to be in the position that they have found themselves in:

Bron and CP earned that!! But it’s not for everybody is what I’m saying. Certain players can do certain stuff. But everyone can’t be comfortable trying to get that off. It’s still a business and system to respect. @ClutchPointsApp https://t.co/vNVMXPyCfI — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) August 13, 2022

I guess it’s safe to say that Brandon Jennings won’t be watching too many NBA games this season.