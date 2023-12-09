Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases a No More Heroes Trailer at The Game Awards 2023, revealing a new release date for 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a very rough last couple of months, with interest in the game waning and many content creators souring on the game's previews. That didn't stop Rocksteady from showcasing at The Game Awards 2023 a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer with a bit of a Feel Good Inc. flavor, which you can find below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League No More Heroes Trailer

So far, the inclusion of a Gorillaz track on a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer helped rub some goodwill back into the game. Thankfully, the new trailer also revealed the new release date for the game: February 2, 2024. This, plus the developers confirming that the game will have an offline mode shortly after launch, as first reported by IGN, led to interest in the game from players increasing after the awards show.

A little detail that we also noticed from this trailer is how Rocksteady focused more on clips with the anti-heroes using their signature weapons – rather than the generic weapons that they actually end up using in the full game – as if they are responding to criticisms of the characters' personas getting diluted by the use of generic assault rifles. This is cool and all, but hopefully, the final game will allow us to do more with the characters' arsenal of weapons from the comics, rather than the hastily-slapped-on weapons that were featured in previous gameplay trailers.

The new trailer also showed us in full the entire roster of Justice League heroes that players will be facing in the game: Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern – with Wonder Woman appearing to be unaffected by Brainiac's mind control, and hence being on the side of the Suicide Squad in the scenes shown on the trailer.

Are you feeling good about this new trailer?