I refuse to answer on the grounds that I don't want to.

After making a resurgence last year, Suits has been confirmed to expand its universe with a brand-new spinoff series, Collider reported.

Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni in his Puck newsletter said that there will be a brand-new series set “in the same time frame” as Suits, but in a completely different city: Los Angeles. NBC will also reportedly be casting for the roles soon.

The original series created by Aaaron Korsh, which saw a resurgence on Netflix last year, set a record at the streaming platform as the most-viewed acquired streaming title. The show had its series finale four years ago and was set in New York. Its nine seasons followed the stories of a group of high-powered lawyers living and working in New York.

Universal International Studios and UCP president Beatrice Springborn told the entertainment news site that the series will have a similar energy with the original, with a “fun and happy” tone. It sounds certainly different from the short-lived spinoff Pearson, starring Gina Torres, reprising her Suits role as Jessica Pearson. The show was set in Chicago where Jessica starts working as a fixer for the city's newly elected mayor.

Meet the new Suits — er Suit: Erica

The upcoming Los Angeles spinoff, on the other hand, will have a new main character named Erica, as reported by Belloni. He described her as a woman in her “30s, Black, SoCal native, and Harvard law alum. She's jockeying to be made Head of Entertainment. She's great at closing clients but struggles elsewhere. Smarter than everyone.”

If that sounds familiar, that's probably because Erica sounds a lot like Suits character Rachel Zane played Meghan Markle. When Rachel was introduced in the original show, she was a paralegal at Pearson Hardman. She wanted to become a lawyer known for more than just being a pretty face and her father's daughter.

However similar their characters are, it seems unlikely that Markle (now Duchess of Sussex) will reprise her role in the upcoming series. Other cast members, though, are ready and willing to return.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross (and eventually Rachel's husband) said to The Hollywood Reporter,”If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again.”

Although, in the series Mike and Rachel moved and settled down in Seattle. Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) joined them when the series ended. If Mike were to return, he most likely would be a guest star and not a series regular.

But who knows? Depending on how the writers want to build this world, the old Pearson Darby Specter — or is it Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett — either way the old gang could come and visit. Law kind of works the same in LA as it does in New York, right?