It was recently revealed that Suits creator Aaron Korsh is working on a drama set in the same universe as a companion series.

Considering Suits recently broke streaming records, Korsh deemed it prudent to keep the show going in some capacity. He's in the early stages of developing a legal drama for NBCUniversal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new Suits companion series

Korsh's new project is still in early development, and it's not a reboot of nor a direct sequel to Suits. Like other multi-show franchises, this potential series would include new characters and a new setting. Sources say its location will most likely be Los Angeles.

Discussions are underway at Universal Studio Group's UCP about the project. Korsh's potential project would most likely run on an NBCU-owned platform.

The news comes as Suits spent 12 straight weeks as the most streamed title in the USA, according to Neilsen data. Also, since the writer's strike is over, it allows for meetings since scribes have returned to work.

Suits ended in 2019 after nine seasons. Korsh was asked about reviving the series at some point, and he said, “If someone reached out and the cast was into it.”

He added, “Only if I could come up with something that excited me. But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn't be a continuation of Suits.”

This new series must be what he has in mind. It's not a reboot or continuation, but it seems to be a companion series that any fan of Suits would enjoy.