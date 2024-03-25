Summoners War Chronicles’ latest collaboration brings players back to the 90s with Slayers TRY characters joining in the game just in time for its 1-year anniversary celebration.
Hey, Com2us, the 90s called, and they want their cult favorite anime back. Slayers was one of the more popular animes in the West back in the 90s, and including its spin-offs, the entire series would sell over 20 million print copies of manga. Slayers TRY was the anime series’ third season.
So, someone in Com2us must be a fan of Lina Inverse, because the Slayers protagonist, alongside Gourry and Zelgadis, joined the Summoners War roster back on Thursday, March 21. Two more characters arrive two weeks later on April 4, Amelia and Xellos.
Fun fact: the character Lina in Dota was inspired by Lina Inverse.
Summoners War Chronicles Collab with Slayers TRY: New Characters
Here are the new characters that players can get during this collab event:
-
Lina, Gourry and Zelgadis – Genius Mage Lina has fire and dark attributes, swordsman of light Gourry has water and light attributes, and magic swordsman Zelgadis has wind and dark attributes. Lina mainly uses long-range and short-range attacks using various magic, and Gourry uses a sword to fight at close range, but can use the sword of light to attack from a distance.
-
Amelia and Xellos – Saillune’s shaman Amelia has wind and light attributes and the mysterious priest Xellos has water and dark attributes.
Slayers TRY Collab Events
Here are the special events and quest scenarios players can enjoy during this collab event:
-
Quest Scenario + Special Dungeon – A collaboration quest scenario and a special dungeon called Heretic’s Underground Shrine will also be added. This event quest focuses on how Lina and her friends came to the world of Summoners War: Chronicles and by completing it, players will have the chance to enter Heretic’s Underground Shrine.
-
In-Game Events – A pickup summon will be held until May 2nd to meet the ‘Slayers TRY’ characters, and to commemorate the collaboration. Players can also participate in a 21-day check-in event. Depending on the accumulated amount of event goods, players can obtain more rewards through the special dungeon and exchange them for summoning scrolls and various enhance materials. Players can receive additional rewards by completing 5 missions for each collaboration character.
Summoners War: Chronicles is an Action RPG set in the Summoners War Universe, and is available on PC through Steam, as well as on Android and Apple devices. A popular game, Summoners War: Chronicles on its peak reached the top 5 in global sales on Steam, the top 10 in sales in 13 regions of the Apple App Store, and the top 10 in sales in 10 regions of the Google Play Store.