Hours before Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx, reports surfaced with a lineup change. Sun head coach Stephanie White confirmed that she would return point guard Tyasha Harris to the starting lineup over Marina Mabrey, who reverted to the bench.

After the game, White explained the decision, admitting that it was truly a last-minute choice. White claimed that the decision mostly derived from her wish to give Harris more minutes after playing just 13 total minutes in Game 2 and Game 3 of the series.

“I think it was probably about midnight last night when we made the decision,” White said, via ESPN. “I felt like with Ty, we knew we needed to get her more minutes. It's not easy to be in a position coming back from injury, coming off the bench where you're cold. It wasn't really giving her the best opportunity for success.”

Harris started 38 of the 40 regular season games for the Sun in 2024 but suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 of the team's opening playoff series against the Indiana Fever. She returned on Oct. 1 for Game 2 against Minnesota but was limited off the bench.

In Harris' absence, Mabrey filled in admirably, averaging 16.5 points in the four games she started. However, after a 20-point outing in Game 1 against the Lynx, Mabrey has struggled from the field in the following games, likely playing a part in White's decision.

Mabrey undoubtedly provides more offensive firepower as arguably the team's best 1-on-1 player but Harris' impact on defense has been one of her best assets to the team. Along with 2024 Most Improved Player award winner Dijonai Carrington, Harris has wreaked havoc on opposing guards all season, causing the Sun to have one of the best perimeter defenses in the league.

Lynx host Sun in Game 5 of WNBA semifinals

In her first game back in the starting lineup, Harris guided the Sun to a Game 4 win to avoid elimination and force a Game 5. Starting her first game in two weeks, Harris led the team with 20 points and chipped in three rebounds while playing solid defense against Minnesota guards Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride.

Mabrey still was a factor off the bench, playing in 34 minutes as opposed to Harris' 30. The 28-year-old sharpshooter posted 10 points with two three-pointers but had a team-high four personal fouls. With both Harris and Mabrey thriving, White chose to play a small-ball lineup for most of the game that did not include center Brionna Jones, who recorded just 14 minutes.

After evening out the series, the Sun will travel back to Minnesota for a winner-take-all Game 5 with a spot in the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty on the line. White is expected to keep Harris in the starting lineup for Game 5.