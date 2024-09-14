ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun Aces prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Aces.

This is a very intriguing WNBA game on a packed Sunday slate in the final week of the regular season. The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx appear to be the two best teams in the league, but the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces are reminding everyone that they are part of the title conversation too, and will make their voices heard in the postseason. Connecticut just blew out the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury on the road and are still just one game behind Minnesota for second place in the league. The Sun are 3-0 on their late-season Western road swing and have rebounded well from a pair of home-court losses — one of them to Las Vegas — over a week ago.

The Aces are making their big push before the playoffs. The two-time defending WNBA champions finally seem to be invested in this season after trying to conserve energy — or at least, not seeming to have the same level of energy it had last season — in the first 30 games of this 2024 campaign. The Aces have finally displayed the urgency one would expect from a championship ballclub. They are locking in on defense and are thwarting opponents with the regularity they expect from themselves. If there were questions about whether head coach Becky Hammon had lost her locker room, such doubts have been put to bed. This team is preparing itself for the playoffs and is showing that it won't be an easy team to knock out. The Aces lead the Seattle Storm by one game for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, so both teams — Connecticut in the pursuit of second place and Vegas in the pursuit of fourth place — are involved in tight races for seeding positions.

Here are the Sun-Aces WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Aces Odds

Connecticut Sun: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Las Vegas Aces: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs Aces

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun have stabilized after some poor offensive performances over a week ago. Scoring 88 points in a blowout of the Phoenix Mercury shows this team is still capable of playing well-rounded two-way games in which it can control both ends of the court. Las Vegas is playing well, but the Aces just finished a long road trip and a draining, close game against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Connecticut had a blowout in Phoenix and had the much shorter commute for what is an afternoon game in Vegas. The Sun might actually be the fresher team even though they're near the end of a long Western road trip late in the season.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces look like the championship team we recognize. They are making a commitment at the defensive end of the floor and are playing integrated, balanced basketball with the toughness we have come to expect from them. Vegas has re-earned respect and trust from bettors and can hammer Connecticut at home.

Final Sun-Aces Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Aces, but Vegas might be tired from its long Eastern road trip. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Sun-Aces Prediction & Pick: Aces -5