The Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Sun-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick.

The Lynx (13-3) will be looking to extend their impressive seven-game home winning streak, which has been a key factor in their success this season. Minnesota's home-court advantage at the Target Center could play a crucial role in this high-stakes encounter.

Connecticut (13-4), however, enters this game as one of the league's most formidable teams. The Sun have shown their ability to win tight contests, as evidenced by their nail-biting 83-82 overtime victory against the Lynx earlier this season. DeWanna Bonner's clutch performance in that game, scoring 20 points including crucial free throws, highlights the Sun's veteran leadership and composure under pressure.

Both teams boast well-rounded rosters and strong defensive capabilities, which could lead to a low-scoring, tactical battle. The Sun's offensive firepower will be tested against the Lynx's home defense, which has been particularly stingy during their winning streak.

This game has significant implications for playoff positioning, and with both teams in excellent form, fans can expect an intense, closely fought contest that could come down to the final possessions.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Lynx Odds

Connecticut Sun: +3 (-110)

Minnesota Lynx: -3 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs. Lynx

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Connecticut Sun are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

The Sun have already demonstrated their superiority over the Lynx this season, boasting a 1-0 record in their head-to-head matchups. This psychological edge, combined with their impressive 13-4 overall record, gives Connecticut a significant confidence boost heading into this game.

The Sun's balanced offensive attack is a key factor in their favor. They are the only team in the league where all five starters average double-digit points per game. This diverse scoring threat makes it challenging for the Lynx to focus their defensive efforts on any single player, potentially overwhelming Minnesota's defense.

Connecticut's recent victory against the Phoenix Mercury showcased their depth and versatility. Standout performances from Brionna Jones, DiJonai Carrington, and Alyssa Thomas highlight the team's ability to excel in various aspects of the game. Thomas, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, earning her fifth All-Star selection this season.

The addition of Veronica Burton to the Sun's roster has further strengthened their lineup, providing impact on both ends of the court. This depth allows Connecticut to maintain a high level of play throughout the game, potentially wearing down the Lynx over four quarters.

While the Lynx have been strong at home, winning their last seven games at the Target Center, the Sun have historically performed well in Minneapolis. Their track record of success in this venue should help mitigate any home-court advantage the Lynx might have.

The Sun's overtime victory against the Lynx earlier this season demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure and close out tight games. This resilience and composure in crucial moments could prove decisive in what promises to be an intense and closely contested matchup.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Lynx are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

The Lynx's impressive home-court advantage cannot be overstated. They're riding a seven-game winning streak at the Target Center, demonstrating their comfort and dominance in front of their home crowd. This momentum will be a significant factor in their favor against the Sun.

The Lynx's offensive prowess is another key element. They're currently fourth in the WNBA, averaging 83.0 points per game and shooting an efficient 44.7% from the field. This high-powered offense will test the Sun's defense and could potentially overwhelm them.

Minnesota's 13-3 record speaks volumes about their overall performance this season. They've proven themselves as one of the league's top teams, and their ability to compete at the highest level will be crucial in this matchup.

While the Sun have had success against the Lynx this season, Minnesota's recent form suggests they're ready to turn the tables. The sting of their previous losses to Connecticut, including a close overtime defeat, will likely fuel their determination to secure a win on their home court.

The Lynx's stellar 9-1 home record further emphasizes their dominance at the Target Center. This near-perfect performance at home gives them a significant psychological edge heading into this high-stakes encounter.

While the Sun are undoubtedly a formidable opponent, the Lynx's home-court advantage, offensive firepower, and recent form make them strong contenders to emerge victorious in what promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup.

Final Sun-Lynx Prediction & Pick

The Lynx have been dominant at home, riding a seven-game winning streak, which gives them a significant edge. However, the Sun have proven their mettle against Minnesota this season, holding a 1-0 head-to-head record.

The Lynx's fourth-ranked offense (83.0 PPG) will be tested against the Sun's balanced scoring attack. While Minnesota has the home-court advantage, Connecticut's ability to close out tight games could be crucial.

Given the Lynx's impressive 9-1 home record and recent form, I predict a narrow victory for Minnesota in a closely contested game that could come down to the final possessions where they cover the close spread at home.

Final Sun-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Lynx -3 (-110), Over 150.5 (-110)