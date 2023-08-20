Chicago and Connecticut lock horns in the WNBA! Catch the WNBA series with this Sun-Sky game odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Connecticut (21-10) has tallied a 67.7% winning rate so far this season, but they are currently victims of a three-game losing streak. The Sun hopes to retain their third-place position in the WNBA playoffs.

Chicago (12-19) is one spot away from the playoffs, despite placing fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Sky are losers in the past four games, but the home game might give them the reset they needed at this point.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Sky Odds

Connecticut Sun: -5.5 (-105)

Chicago Sky: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 160.5 (-105)

Under: 160.5 (-114)

How to Watch Sun vs. Sky

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Boston, NBA TV

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

*Watch WNBA LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sun, currently holding a record of 21 wins and 10 losses, have secured their place in the playoffs as the third seed overall. Nevertheless, the team has recently suffered a three-game losing streak, including two significant defeats at the hands of the Dallas Wings. Despite this, the Sun have managed to clinch victories in 5 of their last 8 away games.

Following a 10-point loss to Dallas, the subsequent rematch saw the Sun face another resounding defeat, resulting in a final score of 95-75. In this game, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas both achieved double-doubles, while Tiffany Hayes contributed 13 points. Despite these efforts, Dallas managed to break away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Connecticut 29-12.

While a three-game sample can indicate a trend, it's not an absolute truth. Admittedly, the Sun seemed to struggle against Dallas, yet the Wings possess an offensive potential that rivals any team in the league. Notably, they are the only team to have secured victories against both the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces this season.

The Sun can rely on having two of the most formidable players in the game, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, along with a significant advantage in terms of team continuity. DeWanna Bonner maintains an average of 18 points and 5.3 rebounds, while Brionna Jones contributes 15.9 points and 2.4 assists. Alyssa Thomas is the third player with a double-digit scoring average, providing 15.3 points, and Tiffany Hayes secures 3.3 rebounds. Impressively, Thomas has achieved five triple-doubles this season, setting a new record for the most in a single season in league history.

In terms of statistics, the Connecticut Sun are averaging 83.5 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.5%, while allowing opponents to score 79.3 points with a shooting accuracy of 43.2%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 35.9%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 76%. On the defensive side, they permit a three-point shooting rate of 31.8% and secure an average of 33.8 rebounds per game.

Bernadett Hatar's status is listed as day-to-day, while Brionna Jones has been sidelined since June. As a result, players such as DiJonai Carrington, Natisha Hiedeman, Rebecca Allen, and Tyasha Harris are anticipated to step up and collectively increase their combined scoring average of 27.9 points.

Why The Sky Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Sky find themselves immersed in an even more discouraging losing streak, having dropped four consecutive games, one of which was against the injury-plagued Washington Mystics. Seeking to break this 4-game slump, the Chicago Sky are currently just 1 game away from securing a playoff spot, engaging in a competitive battle with the Los Angeles Sparks for that final playoff position.

In their recent matchup, Chicago (12-19) suffered a 78-67 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Dream while playing on the road. The Sky's aspirations for a playoff berth continue to dwindle for a team that had clinched a championship just two years prior and participated in the postseason in 2022. During the game, Dana Evans, Kahleah Copper, and Elizabeth Williams managed to achieve double-digit point totals, propelling the team to a 10-point lead at one juncture. However, Atlanta's performance in the final quarter ultimately secured their victory.

In terms of statistics, the Chicago Sky are averaging 80.1 points with a shooting accuracy of 43.6%, while conceding an average of 83.5 points with a shooting accuracy of 45.7%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 36.5%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 74.8%. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot at a three-point rate of 33.4% and secure an average of 33.3 rebounds per game.

Throughout the season, the Sky have made strides in establishing their offensive identity, but they continue to struggle when capitalizing on matchups. The ball often stagnates without sufficient involvement from Kahleah Copper. Copper holds an average of 18.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Marina Mabrey contributes an average of 14.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. Courtney Williams emerges as the third player with a double-digit scoring average, and Alanna Smith secures 6.9 rebounds per game.

On the injury front, Rebekah Gardner and Isabelle Harrison have been unavailable since July 27. This situation paves the way for increased point production from players like Alanna Smith, Elizabeth Williams, and Dana Evans, each of whom have been averaging nearly 10 points per game. Moreover, Morgan Bertsch and Robyn Parks are anticipated to bring substantial impact from the bench once they have their share of minutes on the court.

Final Sun-Sky Prediction & Pick

Chicago's roster reduction and poor production for the past games might see some improvements this time. However, Connecticut is the better team and will bounce back better despite this being a road game.

Final Sun-Sky Prediction & Pick: Connecticut Sun -5.5 (-105), Under 160.5 (-114)