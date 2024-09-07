ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun-Sparks prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Sparks.

This is a big week for the Connecticut Sun as they begin a long Western road trip near the end of the regular season. They just lost back-to-back home games against Seattle and, more recently, Las Vegas. One game behind the Minnesota Lynx for second place in the WNBA, the Sun need to decide what kind of team they are. They have been very, very good for the vast majority of the season, but they are stumbling at the wrong time.

Crucially, a late-season injury to Alyssa Thomas has clouded the situation for the Sun. Thomas has been playing the past few games and logging normal starter-level minutes, but she has not been effective, which raises the question of whether she should get a few days off to more fully recover. Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones are doing their jobs as the most dependable starters on the team, but the supporting cast is coming up short. Connecticut failed to score 68 points in each of its last two losses. The Sun have been easy to guard and have shot poorly from 3-point range, two realities which are strongly connected to each other. Marina Mabrey did score 15 points against Vegas on Friday, but she made only one 3-point shot. She has to shoot 3-pointers better for the Sun to become the team they want to be. Mabrey was brought in from the Chicago Sky precisely to make that kind of difference, but it just isn't happening — at least not yet.

Connecticut plays two games in Los Angeles against the Sparks. This is the first of the two. Connecticut will then play at Phoenix and Las Vegas before returning home to play Minnesota on Sept. 17 in a game which could decide second place in the league … if the Sun are close enough in the standings. If Connecticut endures a rough Western road swing, that game against Minnesota might not matter. It's crunch time for the Sun in their battle to finish second in the WNBA. They begin Sunday one game behind the Lynx and have a lot of improving to do as a team, especially on offense.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun have been awful on offense this past week. There's no other way to say it. That might seem like a reason to pick against Connecticut, but when you realize how low the odds are that the Sun will continue to languish as they have, and when you also realize that the Sun were not very good in a narrow and shaky win over the Sparks a few weeks ago, the betting calculus lines up in their favor. Connecticut is due for a strong offensive performance. If that happens, the Sun will blow the doors off this game.

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

LA very nearly beat the Sun on the road a few weeks ago. The Sun are playing bad offense. Alyssa Thomas doesn't look 100 percent on the court. Connecticut's role players aren't playing well. LA is at home with nothing to lose. The spread is not massive, but it isn't small, either. LA can definitely keep this one close enough to cover.

Final Sun-Sparks Prediction & Pick

The Sun have been as bad on offense in their last few games as they have been all year. Chances are they'll be a lot better here against the worst team in the WNBA. We will go with the Sun.

Final Sun-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Sun -8.5