It does not sound like Sung Kang is sure we need a Fast and Furious 11. After making his shocking return as Han in F9, Kang seems okay with never returning to his signature role.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his upcoming action movie Weekend in Taipei, which stars his Fast and Furious co-star Luke Evans, Kang briefly touched on the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

“I don't know if we even need another one [chuckles], they don't talk to me about that,” Kang said. “If it happens, it happens.”

He further elaborated that the state of moviegoing is in “a dire place.” Movies like the Fast and Furious series are a double-edged sword, as they may make a lot, but they are also expensive to produce.

Ultimately, if there is demand, Kang will come back and play Han again. He does seem willing to give fans a satisfying ending to the franchise. However, he acknowledges that he has no idea what the plan is for the sequel.

“I think if there's enough demand, there will be another one,” Kang conceded. “I wish I could give you [a] hint of what's happening, but I have no idea.”

There will be a Fast and Furious 11 eventually. The last installment, Fast X, ended on a cliffhanger. It grossed over $700 million at the box office, but it also cost over $300 million to make.

Overall, the Fast and Furious franchise has grossed over $7.3 billion worldwide. They have cost a cumulative $1,749,000,000 to make, though.

Who does Sung Kang play in Fast and Furious?

Sung Kang was first introduced as Han in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift movie. He reprised the role a few years later in Fast and Furious and continued to be a fixture of the franchise before his character seemingly died in the sixth movie.

In 2021's F9, Kang returned as Han in a shocking move. They explained how he somehow survived the events of Fast and Furious 6 and brought him back in Fast X.

The ending of Fast X also saw the returns of Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar, Han's love interest, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's Luke Hobbs.

It is a no-brainer that Han will have to return to action again in Fast and Furious 11. The eleventh movie seems to be the bookend to the franchise. Kang and Co. will bid farewell to the characters they have played for almost two decades.

After gaining notoriety for his Fast and Furious role, Kang went on to star in War, Live Free or Die Hard, Eden, and Code 8. He has also starred in TV such as MADtv, Gang Related, Power, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In 2021, Kang starred in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. He was a part of the star-studded ensemble, which also featured Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, and Sandra Oh.

Kang now stars in Weekend in Taipei. He plays the leader of a drug cartel being chased by an American DEA agent, played by Luke Evans.