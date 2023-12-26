Devin Booker called him out.

The Phoenix Suns are stacked with great talent, but it will take more than that for them to win the NBA title. It was a lesson Chimezi Metu learned the hard way during Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, particularly after he got called out by teammate Devin Booker for not running back on defense after a turnover.

“Why aren't you running back? You turn the ball over and don't run back?” Booker said to Metu after Mavs superstar Luka Doncic converted the Suns' turnover in the third quarter into an easy layup on the other end of the floor.

The Suns still trying to find their way out of a slump

The Suns have become one of the biggest disappointments in the 2023-24 NBA season. After their 128-114 loss to Doncic and the Mavs, they dropped to under .500 with a 14-15 record. They have also lost three games in a row and five of their last six outings. This isn't where many thought the Suns would be at this point of the campaign before the start of the season, especially given the fact that they have a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker.

Granted that Beal is struggling with his health and Booker has also missed a number of games due to injuries, the Suns should still be faring better than what their record suggests.

So far in the season, the Suns are just 13th in the entire NBA in adjusted offensive rating and only 20th in adjusted defensive rating. They aren't elite on either side of the court.