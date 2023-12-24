Only one team will find a win under the tree this year.

We're set to bring you our final prediction and pick of the night as we celebrate a very Merry Christmas in the NBA. Our final game takes us to the Western Conference where we'll see two hungry contenders meet for the first time this season as the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) take on the Phoenix Suns (14-14). Check out our NBA Christmas odds series for our Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently first in the Southwest Division and they're placed sixth in the competitive Western Conference. They've won six of their last 10 games, but four of their losses have come during the last six games. They broke a three-game slide with their most recent 144-119 win over the Spurs and they'll be hoping for another big Western win on Christmas.

The Phoenix Suns are currently fifth in the Pacific Division and sit in eleventh-place in the West. Their season hasn't picked up how they'd like it to and they've gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Suns record has been taking one step forward and two steps back, so they're hoping to get back in the win column as solid home favorites in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Christmas Odds: Mavericks-Suns Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Mavericks have been feeling the injury bug over the last few games and it's been clear in their 2-4 record over the last six games. Still, they were able to go out shorthanded against the Spurs and grab the blowout win behind a Luka Doncic 39-point triple-double. Even with their key role players out, the Mavericks are still a dangerous team with one of the game's best players at their helm. It's still unclear how the injury report will shape up with an added day of rest, but so far they're without Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Dereck Lively. While the losses put a hole in the Mavericks' ability to score, the biggest shortcoming is at the defensive end where players like Lively Jr. and Green have been able to make a significant impact. They'll need to tighten up and play the Suns with some attitude if they want to grab the shorthanded win again.

The Mavericks would gain a great deal by having either of their two starters in Irving and Lively play, but it's clear that Luka Doncic will have to carry the team on his back once again if they want to pull this out as underdogs. He's at his best when he's rebounding the ball, pushing it up the court, and finding a teammate or scoring on his own all in one fluid motion. His teammates will reap the benefits if they can get to their spots, but it'll be up to them to hit their shots and make this game competitive. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been contributing solid numbers off the bench and he'll be in position for a big game if he has to step up and make the start.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The month of December hasn't been kind to the Phoenix Suns and they've lost most of the momentum they posted during the previous month. The Suns won the vast majority of their games in November, but have posted just a 3-7 record during December. They've seemed a bit lost since returning and then losing Bradley Beal to injury once again. For a team that has so many scoring options, they've found it hard to find clutch buckets down the stretch and they're dropping games they should be winning, particularly a bad 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. They're hoping to return Jusuf Nurkic to the lineup after missing last game due to personal reasons, but it's still unclear whether he'll play or not. He provides great reliability for the Suns in grabbing rebounds and securing the paint on defense. They'll need to hustle as a team and swarm the loose balls to make up for his absence.

During their last game against the Sacramento Kings, the Suns shot just 5-25 from three-point range. Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen were the only two players to hit a three and they're clearly going to need to bring that number up. The game prior, they shot just 21% from beyond the arc during another loss on the road. And yes, they shot just 22% in the game before that against the Wizards. They're clearly in the midst of a slump from three and this game may be the right opportunity to get back against an ailing Mavericks team on defense. Expect the Suns start letting it fly if they can first secure their baskets around the rim.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick

It'll be interesting to see how the injury report shapes up for the Dallas Mavericks, but they're hoping to at least gain one starter back to give Luka Doncic a boost. Still, look for Doncic to be aggressive during this game as he has a known history with Suns' guard Devin Booker. Expect the two to go back-and-forth scoring the ball and don't be surprised if we see some trash talk along with it.

The Mavericks can win this game if they ramp up the pace and hit their threes. If they can force the Suns to play from behind and resort to the three-point shot, their struggles from behind the arc could carry over into this game. However, I think the Suns should see a boost in shooting from Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant will have a great mismatch on the other end with Dallas' best defenders out. For our prediction, let's roll with the Suns to cover the spread at home on Christmas Day.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5 (-110); Game goes to Overtime (+1300)