The Phoenix Suns are heavily reliant on starting center Jusuf Nurkic to win basketball games. Without him, the Suns may not have a legit shot to win their first-ever championship.
Nurkic in the Suns' 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday night set a franchise record with 31 rebounds to pair with 14 points. He played 32 minutes one night after he was said to have suffered a neck sprain.
“I just try to do my role the best I can,” said Nurkic, who was traded to the team for former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, who is now with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Nurk's remarks on his rebounding, and says "change" has to happen.
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 4, 2024
Nurkic looked like the dominant center the Suns had coveted. Phoenix advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals and won a team-best 64 games in 2021-22 but did not advance in part because Ayton did not take the next step.
Here are three reasons why the Suns need to keep Nurkic this offseason. He will be in the third year of his contract but may be moved if the Suns do not win the title.
Physicality
Nurkic's rebounding has been one of the best things for Suns coach Frank Vogel and superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The Suns' center, who previously was with Damian Lillard, has experience next to elite players.
Beal told ClutchPoints Nurkic is someone who can “be a player” for the Suns.
“He's perfect, man,” said Beal. “…Nurk just has a great feel for the game.”
Nurkic's teammate skill is also underrated. He is often the first to help players when they are on the floor. His passing and buy-in to his role makes him probably the best Sun to this point in the season.
“The loss aside, if you just look at the 31-rebound night at any point in the NBA, in NBA history, is just incredible performance,” Vogel said. “Obviously, the best in Phoenix Suns history. He is a beast on defensive board, I think he is the best defensive rebounder in the game and when he gets a lot of offensive rebounds like he did tonight. I think
the (Chet) Holmgren matchup is one that is very challenging to defend because of his offensive skill set, but at least in this point early in his career or early in his tenure, we felt like we hurt them on boards and riled (Jusuf) Nurkic up and he was exceptional there.”
Nurkic rates in the 96th percentile-plus in rebounds per 75, defensive rebound chance per 75, defensive rebounds per 75 and defensive rebounds per game, according to Bball Index.
Nurkic had the most rebounds by an NBA player since Kevin Love in 2010. He and Bill Russell are the only players in NBA history with at least 10 points (he had 14) and 30 rebounds in 32 minutes or less.
Teammate skill
Nurkic is someone who will back his teammates, which is very impressive as a first-year player with Durant, Booker and Beal as new brothers in arms.
“I will always have the back of my teammates,” he said.
Nurkic's loyalty may be attributed to his Bosnian and Herzegovnian roots. The country is very attached to family, and Nurkic has quickly made himself a Suns player who praises others before his own game.
Capability and roster fit
Nurkic is someone who fills an important role. If he is injured, the Suns do not have a capable big behind him who can rebound, defend or be a “hub,” which Vogel says is someone who can facilitate toward cutting Durant and Beal. Booker is the defacto point guard but Nurkic makes things easier for him since he can pass the ball with one hand or skip it to shooters.
Nurkic's passing connects the Suns in a way that Ayton can not. For that reason alone, Phoenix needs him if it is going to not have a point guard.