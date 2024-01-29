The Phoenix Suns visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Suns will be on their second game of a back-to-back in this one as they took on the Orlando Magic Sunday night. They have already played the Heat once this season, and that came earlier in January. In that game, Grayson Allen led the team with 31 points while Bradley Beal had 25 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Devin Booker had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, as well. As a team, the Suns shot 50.6 percent from the field. Bradley Beal has a nasal fracture, so he is questionable for the game.

The Heat sit a couple games back of sixth place in the Eastern Conference and they are currently riding a six-game losing streak. In the previous game against the Suns, Bam Adebayo led the team with 28 points. Kevin Love had 20 points off the bench, as well. The next highest scorer on the team was Jamie Jamquez Jr with 10 points. Tyler Herro was held quiet, and Jimmy Butler did not play in the game. As a team, the Heat shot just 41.0 percent from the field, and 27.0 percent from three. The Heat should have a healthy lineup in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Heat Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +145

Miami Heat: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -175

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns did not have Kevin Durant in their last game with the Heat, and he is playing some very good basketball right now. Durant has averaged 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his last 10 games. When Durant is at his best, he is a top-3 player in the NBA. The Suns could really use Durant at his best in this game. Pair him with a healthy Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns are a very dangerous team.

The Suns are scoring 121.7 points per game in their last 10. This kind of offense makes it very hard to beat a team. When the Suns score 120+ points this season, they are 13-4. When the Heat allow that number, they are 1-9. In fact, the Heat are 3-11 when they allow 115 points or more. If the Suns can get to just 115 points, they will be able to win this game straight up.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat need to step up on both sides of the court. Where they really need to play better is defensively. Miami has been one of the better teams defensively this season. They have allowed the 11th-fewest points per game in the NBA this season. This is even with their recent struggles. Miami is 21-11 when they allow less than 115 points in a game this season. If Miami can pick it up on defense and allow less than that in this game, they will be able to win this game.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick

This game is simple for me. The Heat are not playing well, and the Suns are playing well. Miami is on their losing streak, and I do think that continues in this game. I am going to take the Suns to win this game.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (+145), Under 229.5 (-110)