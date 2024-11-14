If people haven't learned by now, Kevin Durant loves to interact with users on social media, and sometimes he calls them out when he thinks they get out of line. That's what recently happened when someone decided to jump in his mentions on X, formerly Twitter, and ask him why are his fans so pessimistic.

“U are too invested brother, sit back n relax and enjoy some basketball,” Durant wrote. “Close the apps, turn the volume down during the game and turn on some music…take a deep breath n relax. Your anxiety flaring up right now.”

The user responded saying “Too invested? i love the game. i love healthy competition & i love [Suns] basketball. i’m just saying your fans specifically make it hard to just enjoy the game especially after how bad it was last year. but i hear you. i just said ima go touch grass too [emoji] but i respect it [emoji].”

“We all love the game, u aren’t special…CLOSE THE APPS WHEN THE GAMES ARE ON.. u wanna provide color commentary during the games via X…sometimes u should just enjoy the game by yourself,” Durant replied.

The user ended up taking Durant's advice at the end and wished him luck for the rest of the season.

Kevin Durant loves interacting with social media users

Kevin Durant has a long history of going back and forth with people on social media, or even just giving them attention with one sentence. Earlier this week, LeBron James went viral after he spoke about why he grabbed a rebound to get a triple-double during the game.

“He (the fan) got my attention. He said, ‘One more rebound' so I got one more and pointed at him to acknowledge that I was listening,” LeBron said.

Somebody on social media responded to the video and mentioned Durant, saying “[Kevin Durant] would tell us to get a job meanwhile Bron Bron knows what’s up.”

Durant responded to the message with “GO GET A JOB!!! For the love of god.”

Luckily for Durant, he's able to respond to trolls on the internet during the game and reel his team to victory during the night. For now, Durant has been sidelined with a calf injury after having a strong start to the season, but the Phoenix Suns are still competing without him. Hopefully, when he returns to the court he won't have any limitations and he's able to continue to play at a high level.