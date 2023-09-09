The Phoenix Suns will be one of the most popular teams in NBA 2K24 since they have arguably the best four-man lineup in the NBA with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Durant and Booker are two of the top-rated players in the video game with a 96 and 94 overall ranking, respectively. Fans got to see Durant and Booker's respective ratings before the game was released Friday.

Now that it is out, Suns fans got to see how the rest of the team is rated, including Beal and Ayton. Beal has an 86 overall and Ayton is rated 83.

Returning wing Josh Okogie is the Suns' fifth-highest rated player as a 77. He is competing for the team's fifth starting spot this season along with at least new forward Keita Bates-Diop.

Surprisingly, Bates-Diop is not rated as high as new center Bol Bol, who the Suns signed after they filled out most of their roster in free agency. Bol is even rated higher than former NBA Sixth Man of the Year and guard Eric Gordon, who is going to be the Suns' most important bench piece this season.

Bol is listed at 7-foot-2 and can shoot to an extent, so that is likely why he had a higher rating than Gordon, Bates-Diop and others.

New center Drew Eubanks is tied with Gordon at a 76 overall. The Suns then have three players at 75 overall — Bates-Diop, returning guard Damion Lee and former Sacramento Kings forward/center Chimezie Metu. Former Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is a 74 overall, returning forward Ish Wainwright is a 73 and then guard Jordan Goodwin, Udoka Azubuike, guard Saben Lee and rookie forward Toumani Camara are rated at 72, 72, 71 and 68, respectively.

Phoenix has championship expectations this season. It has advanced to the NBA Finals and had a franchise-best 64 wins in two of the last three seasons. Now, it has a star trio, a center — Ayton — who has belief from new coach Frank Vogel and a deeper bench.

The Suns will open preseason play Oct. 8 against the Detroit Pistons. Their first regular-season game is Oct. 24 on the road against the Golden State Warriors, who have the Suns' former starting point guard, Chris Paul.