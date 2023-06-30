The Phoenix Suns will have the best offensive trio next season. However, they have two players who have a similar style.

Devin Booker, the Suns' franchise player, and recently-acquired Bradley Beal are shooting guards. Both can score at all three levels and have playmaking ability, but they are not true point guards.

That could be a limitation for Phoenix as it looks to build its offense around Booker, Beal and forward Kevin Durant. Suns coach Frank Vogel said in Beal's introductory press conference Thursday the team will have a “multiple ball-handler attack” that could see Beal, Booker and even Durant handle and facilitate in a possession.

Here's what it means for the Suns if they choose to have Booker or Beal play point guard:

“I'm very comfortable with Beal and Booker as the starting backcourt, but we're going to explore that fifth spot potentially being a Cam Payne or a point guard, and we're going to explore it being a maybe ‘3,' ‘4' type defender position,” Vogel said. “Those things will play out in camp. I love the idea of getting those guys down the floor with a point guard and advancing it up to him and letting them attack. But I know that they can handle it on their own as well.

“The pace that we want to play with, I think most possessions are going to have different ball-handlers each time down. It's going to be a multiple ball-handler attack, but I'm comfortable with those guys. But I do love what Cam Payne brings to the table.”

The Suns are looking to piece together their star trio and push for their first ever-championship. Even if the Suns do not have a true point guard, Booker and Beal have played point at times, Vogel said, which gives him confidence they could piece together an offensive scheme with those two as playmakers.

Phoenix has to compete with the Denver Nuggets, who have a bigger lineup with forwards Michael Porter Jr. (6-foot-10) and Aaron Gordon (6-foot-8). The Los Angeles Lakers, who reached the Western Conference Finals, have Anthony Davis, who will present matchup troubles if center Deandre Ayton cannot be a reliable defender.

However Phoenix decides to build its fifth starter, it will have to maximize the rare talents it has on its roster.