Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is one of the best point guards the league has ever seen, and is arguably the best to suit up in the 21st century thus far. You don’t get the nickname “Point God” out of nothing, after all. And in the Suns’ latest 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul beefed up his Hall of Fame resume even further after he dropped 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win.

As CP3 slithered his way into the lane in a patented pick-and-roll, Paul manipulated the defense of Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert as he pulled up on the right elbow and drained a jumper over the chasing McDaniels. The ball promptly swished into the net, giving the Suns a 96-88 lead with six minutes to go in the fourth.

And in true Chris Paul fashion, it was a classic midranger that allowed him to cross the 21,000 point mark for his career.

With this bucket, Chris Paul has officially reached 21,000+ career points. Congrats, CP3! pic.twitter.com/nf7Xmkx3JY — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022

Scoring has never been the forte of Paul’s game throughout his 18-year career, so to see him cross 21,000 points, in addition to his unthinkable number of dimes, just cements his legacy as one of the greatest floor generals to ever grace an NBA court. At 37 years old, it might be a long shot for CP3 to reach the 25,000 point mark, especially with his scoring numbers on the decline in recent seasons.

The all-time assist record should be tough for Paul to nab as well before he calls it quits, although it’s due to no fault of his own. John Stockton, the all-time dime king, has around 4,800+ more assists than Paul, which just speaks to the Jazz legend’s longevity. Alas, the number two spot should be attainable for CP3, with Jason Kidd’s tally of 12,091 dimes leading Paul by around 1,000, which Paul should easily surpass within the next two seasons barring any unforeseen injury problems.

While Chris Paul will always find it difficult to live down his reputation for coming up short in the postseason (that is, until he wins a ring), the legacy he’s going to leave behind in a few years time is more than ironclad. He’s always improved teams at every stop, and his teams have always been in the mix to make noise in the postseason.

With the Suns off to a 6-1 start that should help ease the pain of losing to the Dallas Mavericks in such an excruciating fashion during the 2022 playoffs, CP3 will not be lacking for opportunities to add to his ever-growing list of accolades.