The Phoenix Suns have a big game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, but they could end up being shor thanded. Star center Deandre Ayton has been dealing with a right knee contusion as of late, which has thrown his status for this huge matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference into doubt. So it’s time to answer the big question: is Deandre Ayton playing vs. the Mavs on Sunday afternoon?

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Deandre Ayton injury status vs. Mavs

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite dealing with this right knee injury, Ayton hasn’t missed any time for the Suns lately, and that will continue today, as Ayton is available for Phoenix. The Mavs are a top competitor for the Suns in the West currently, and if the Suns want to prove they mean business, they are going to need Ayton available to help them get the win here.

Ayton has been putting together a strong season for the Suns (18.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2 APG, 59.2 FG%) and is set to feast against a porous Mavs defense. Dallas isn’t strong anywhere defensively, but their interior defense is particularly poor, and it should present a great opportunity for Ayton to have a big game.

With tip-off fast approaching, the answer to the question of whether or not Deandre Ayton is playing vs. the Mavs is a resounding yes. With Ayton on the floor for the Suns alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, it seems like they will have a great chance to beat the Mavs in this highly anticipated matchup.