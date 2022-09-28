There has been a lot of talk surrounding DeAndre Ayton and his supposed beef with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. This is especially after Ayton himself revealed that the last time he spoke with Williams was during their Game 7 loss in the West Semis against the Dallas Mavericks — that they haven’t exchanged a single word all summer long.

For his part, Williams played down Ayton’s bombshell, saying that this is all normal. In fact, Williams hasn’t spoken with most of the players on the squad. In his mind, the Suns coach just wants to give his players as much space as he can during the offseason.

Phoenix superstar Devin Booker echoed his coach’s sentiments. According to Booker, he too hasn’t been in constant communication with Williams throughout the summer (via Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet):

“We’ve been on top of each other for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t talk to coach much all this summer either. The times I did, he stressed the fact of getting away and having that feeling of missing the game and missing your team. It’s a long season, we work with each other every day. I think it’s fine to get away from each other. … I think it’s always good to get away, get quiet, remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle.”

Booker pretty much had the same response as Monty Williams did with regard to Ayton’s shocking revelation. When asked if he feels this issue would be a distraction to the team, the Suns All-Star shooting guard simply rejected the notion:

“No,” Booker stated, “guys look good to me.”

Booker was also asked about Ayton’s mindset now that he’s come back to camp. A lot has happened throughout the offseason, and there are some folks who are worried about how Ayton will react to all this. According to Booker, though, it’s all good: