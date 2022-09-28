Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.

Williams was asked by reporters about Ayton’s statement, and as expected, the Suns shot-caller just played it down. According to Monty, he chose not to speak to most of his players during the offseason (via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of AZ Central):

“They needed a break,” Williams said. “From me, the gym. … There’s a number of guys I haven’t talked to. … I felt like the guys needed a break. Even when guys were in the gym, I wouldn’t come downstairs. I just wanted them to get a break from me.”

Fair enough. Then again, Ayton went through quite a saga with the Suns during free agency. It seemed like he was already on his way to the Indiana Pacers before Phoenix decided to match their offer. Throughout that entire ordeal, Ayton didn’t have a single conversation with his coach.

A lot of blame was pinned on Ayton after the Suns’ heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the West Semis last year. According to reports, Williams called Ayton out for “quitting” on the team during the loss. Tempers flared and the two supposedly had to be restrained from going at each other.

According to Williams, however, all the issues from last season have already been settled at this point:

“So much has been made of Game 7, and rightfully so,” he continued. “But we addressed that last night as a team. You can ask everybody in the gym. I put it to bed last night. We talked about it, as we do every year after a tough loss.”

Williams was also asked if he felt like he had to have a 1-on-1 talk with DeAndre Ayton. The Suns coach didn’t seem too enthused with the idea.