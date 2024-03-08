Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has not been ruled out of the team's game Saturday against the NBA's best team, the Boston Celtics, according to Suns coach Frank Vogel.
Booker suffered a right ankle sprain this past weekend against the Houston Rockets. When asked about his starting shooting guard and four-time All-Star's progress, Vogel said Booker is “day-to-day.”
The Suns are without Booker for the third straight game Thursday at home against the Toronto Raptors. Wings Nassir Little (left knee inflammation), who has missed the last four games, and Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) are also day to day, Vogel said.
Phoenix is looking for its second straight win following a thrilling overtime game against the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Suns won, 117-107, behind 35 points from Kevin Durant. Durant and Suns guard Bradley Beal combined for 13 of the team's 15 points in overtime.
Booker this season was named an All-Star reserve. He is averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 assists — which is No. 11 in the league — and 4.6 rebounds.
The 27-year-old in his ninth NBA season has been the Suns' point guard for most of the season. Phoenix says it has a multiple ball-handler scheme and is relying on Booker and Beal to man the point guard position without a player who is considered true to the spot.
Booker is considered by many to be a top-10 player in the NBA. He was named to that spot by The Ringer in the preseason.
Booker to many has been the Suns' best player for the past 3 1/2 years, when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals, achieved a franchise-best 64 wins and were the one team to force a Game 6 against the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the 2023 playoffs.
In case you missed it, Booker and the Suns were announced as hosts of the 2027 All-Star Game.