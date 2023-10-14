Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is the team’s only player remaining from its 2021 NBA Finals run. A key returning coach from that team has been an important reason for Booker’s offensive comfort with a new-look team next to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and others, he and new Suns coach Frank Vogel said.

Booker said returning associate head coach Kevin Young, who joined the Suns’ 2020-21 staff under previous coach Monty Williams, is someone he leans on a lot for his game.

“He sees the game at a high level, so we’ve developed that relationship and I have a lot of trust in him,” Booker said.

Young was perceived to be a top candidate for the Suns’ head-coaching job after they dismissed Williams. Booker reportedly backed Young for the position.

Phoenix eventually chose Vogel, who has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2011. The Suns have competed well defensively but their offense is the most explosive part of their team and in two preseason games with Booker on the floor has scored 46 points in the first quarter and 76 points in a first half.

Booker in the Suns’ two first preseason games has continued on a similar path to last postseason, when he led the NBA in points per game (33.7) and became the first player since Michael Jordan to have 295 points through the first eight games of a single preseason run.

Booker has shot a combined 12-of-24 from the field in his two preseason games, including 5-of-10 from three, for 30 points. He also had seven combined assists, one rebound and a steal.

“Just making the right plays,” Booker told ClutchPoints about what has allowed the Suns’ offense to gel. “I know that sounds simple, but just taking what the defense gives us.”

Vogel said Young has been a key part of the Suns’ continuity offensively and especially for Booker, who is their franchise player.

“We use him obviously a lot with his offense lens on things they’ve done here the last few years, try to keep Book’s environment as consistent as possible to keep him playing at a super high level,” Vogel said.

“He’s a good dude. We’re really enjoying having him as part of our staff and he’s really fitting in.”

Young is yet to be made available to the media and might not in a standard press conference. Suns assistants typically do not speak to the media, according to the team’s media relations.

Young reportedly interviewed for the Houston Rockets’ vacant head-coaching position this past year. He is viewed as someone who will be an NBA coach in the near future.

“If we would have ended up with Kevin Young, that would have been a great option too,” Ishbia said in a prior interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “…Kevin Young joining us as an assistant was a no-brainer. First off, Kevin Young wants to be here in Phoenix, which is important. The players love him, we all love him, and he can bring some continuity from the previous staff, the previous leadership group to the new one. And then on top of that, we paid him top dollar.”

Booker now has spacing next to Durant, who was traded to the Suns in February, and Beal, who Phoenix traded former starting point guard Chris Paul for in June. He said their chemistry has been good to this point.

“We have unselfish players that can cause a lot of attention and open up easier looks for other people,” Booker said.