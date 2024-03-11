The Phoenix Suns are in action on Monday night in a cross-conference matchup with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to bounce back from a loss to the Boston Celtics over the weekend. Health has been a major issue for this squad in 2023-24, with both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal missing time due to injuries. Their Big 3 of Book, Beal, and Kevin Durant didn't play a game together until December 13th. Booker suffered an ankle sprain earlier this month and was ruled out for 7-10 days. That raises the question, is Devin Booker playing vs Cavs?
Devin Booker injury update vs Cavs
After missing the last four contests, it appears the Phoenix guard will return Monday. Booker is listed as probable, per the NBA's latest injury report. That's great news for Frank Vogel's squad, who are 2-2 since Book went on the shelf. With Beal and KD also healthy, we'll hopefully see the trio together for the remainder of the campaign.
Booker is having a tremendous season. In 50 appearances, he's averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field while draining 37.9% of his triples. His assist numbers have shot up after the departure of Chris Paul, serving as Phoenix's best facilitator.
While Durant is posting a team-best 28.3 PPG, Booker is just as important to the Suns' success. The former Kentucky standout recovered rather quickly from the ankle sprain and nearly played Saturday vs Boston, but Phoenix played it safe and gave him another couple of days to rest up.
So to answer the question, is Devin Booker playing tonight? It looks likely. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.