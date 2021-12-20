Devin Booker made his much-awaited return to action for the Phoenix Suns Sunday, but his presence on the floor against the Charlotte Hornets looked like overkill on the part of his team. The Suns absolutely smashed Charlotte in a 137-106 victory at home, with Booker tallying 16 points on 6/15 shooting from the field.

Following the game, Booker spoke about how hard it was for him to feel helpless on the sidelines during the stretch that he was out, per Duan Rankin of AZ Central.

“It’s not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team.” Devin Booker as he returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games.

Booker also revealed how his teammates helped him to get in game shape ahead of the meeting with the Hornets.

Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports:

Devin Booker said on Friday the guys came in on an off-day to get some scrimmaging in to help him test his body and get some run

During the time that Booker was sidelined, the Suns still managed to win five of seven games, a testament to the depth and resiliency of the Suns. He was a bit rusty against the Hornets, as evidenced by his salty shooting efficiency, but he should be a whole lot better going forward.

Up next for the Suns is a marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers down in Hollywood on Tuesday.