Devin Booker reacts to Suns’ shocking loss to Adelaide 36ers with viral LeBron James message to haters

The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. Phoenix started the majority of their key players and still came up short. The Suns have dealt with drama dating back to last season, and plenty of people around the league are concerned about their chances of competing this year. Suns’ star Devin Booker used an old LeBron James message to respond to the criticism.

Devin Booker feels as if people are rooting for the Suns to fail. LeBron James’ quote from 11 years ago came after he was eliminated from the NBA Finals, per Ballislife.com on Twitter.

“All the people who are rooting for me to fail, at the end of the day, they have to wake up tomorrow & have the same life that they had before they woke up today.”

The Suns and Devin Booker faced no shortage of backlash after losing to the 36ers.

Phoenix’s drama stems back to last season, when Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams took issue with one another in the NBA Finals. The Suns surprised many by deciding to not let Ayton walk in free agency this past offseason. However, the star big man has lacked energy and enthusiasm so far in training camp.

Additionally, the Robert Sarver scandal cast a dark cloud over the organization.

Devin Booker and Phoenix will try to find their rhythm ahead of the 2022-2023 regular season. The Suns roster still features enough talent to find success this year. But they will need to come together and start playing with positive energy.