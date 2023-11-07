Devin Booker made fun of former Suns teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne as they got their jersey swap proceedings all wrong.

Three crucial members of the 2021 Phoenix Suns team that made the NBA Finals squared off against each other on Monday night, with Mikal Bridges now playing for the Brooklyn Nets courtesy of the Kevin Durant trade and both Jae Crowder and Cam Payne now plying their trade for the team that beat the Suns for the championship, the Milwaukee Bucks. In the end, it was the Bucks that took home a 129-125 win over the Nets, prompting some post-game friendly activity among the former teammates.

In particular, Bridges and Payne decided to swap jerseys as this was the first time the two former Suns faced off against each other since the blockbuster Durant deal back in February. However, in a moment wherein blood may have rushed to both of their heads, Bridges and Payne, while posing for the customary jersey swap photograph, were still holding their respective Nets and Bucks jerseys, much to the delight of Devin Booker.

Posting on his official Instagram story, Booker made fun of his former Suns teammates as they got their jersey swap proceedings all wrong.

“I don't think it work like that,” Booker wrote.

Devin Booker’s got jokes for Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne forgetting to actually swap jerseys in their jersey swap 😂 (via Book’s IG) pic.twitter.com/mB7wSA9MVz — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) November 7, 2023

Swapping jerseys is the essence of what Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges tried to do after the Bucks and Nets squared off and yet they failed to do the very thing they gathered for, and that is rather hilarious. The hilarity of the situation, as seen above, did not go lost on Devin Booker, who clearly still has strong ties to Payne and Bridges due to how much adversity they've been through together as members of the Suns organization.

Beyond being members of the Suns roster that came within two wins away of a championship in 2021, they also were part of the famous 2020 Bubble Suns that went 8-0 and nearly rescued their season with a play-in berth. Moreover, they were all part of the Suns team that spectacularly failed in Game 7 of their second round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

At the very least, Suns fans will be nostalgic over these two players who played a huge role in turning around the Phoenix franchise that was floundering for much of the 2010s.