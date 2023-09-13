LeBron James has tentatively committed to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics. He's conferred with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, too, all of whom have unofficial plans to be wearing red, white and blue next summer.

Conspicuously absent from USA Basketball's initial list of Olympic participants? Devin Booker, who helped lead the Americans to gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 immediately following the Phoenix Suns' crushing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Like his fellow stars already committed to playing for their country in wake of Team USA's FIBA World Cup letdown, though, Booker is evidently thirsting for the opportunity to re-establish the United States as basketball's international standard bearer next summer.

Responding to a tweet from Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, the Suns' franchise player indicated he wants to join James, Durant, Curry and company at the 2024 Olympics.

Devin Booker hinting at playing for USA Basketball in the 2024 Olympics in Paris? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7FJJtdKpZT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Devin Booker always seemed next in line for USA Basketball after its first group of pledges. His three-level scoring chops, underrated playmaking ability and burgeoning comfort doing the little things on both sides of the ball make the 25-year-old a perfect fit for a top-tier American squad.

Indeed, Booker is among several veteran stars with previous national team experience—beyond those led by James—who reportedly reached out to Team USA to express interest of playing in Paris. He was basically as close to a lock for Team USA as anyone.

Booker's inclusion leaves five open spots remaining on USA Basketball's tentative Olympic roster. No matter how they're filled, it's becoming clearer and clearer the Americans will be sending a true juggernaut to France. Whether they'll win a fourth straight Olympic gold, however, is hardly guaranteed regardless.