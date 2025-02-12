The moment Kevin Durant hit his 30,000 career point, the Phoenix Suns star etched his name in the history books. However, his historic mark has come with plenty of reactions. For example, one account said that Durant is “Top 10 all-time easily.” Another fan responded with this gif, saying “How many more milestones can Durant get? This dude is a machine!!

A machine might be an understatement, as Durant currently leads the team in points per game (26.9). Not to mention, he's an 11-time All-NBA team member and a 14-time All-Star. His historic career has been seen ever since he came into the league. A near 7-footer with his level of skill, touch, finesse, and competitive drive has inspired a whole generation.

For example, Anthony Edwards said that his favorite player of all time is Durant. The same sentiment came from Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht as well. He's been at the top of the NBA for years and had his case for the best player in the league for a barrage of years.

Kevin Durant's reaction to 30,000 points has Suns fans hyped

Although the reactions have been mostly positive, some of the comments were directed at Suns' management. For instance, one fan commented, “Y’all better give this man the max this offseason.” After Durant declined to sign an extension at the beginning of the season, he's set to be a free agent.

Even after his name floated in trade rumors close to the deadline, he remains committed to the franchise. At the end of the day, Durant has expressed his love and appreciation for the team and its fanbase. Still, winning plays a factor in someone's decision to stay.

Plus, some of the financial moves for the Suns haven't been in their favor. They are in the second tax apron, which restricts them from making a plethora of moves. However, keeping his commitment is huge. One more reaction said “+100 legacy points.” Durant's reaction to the Suns fans' appreciation could be a convincing factor to make him stay.

Regardless, he'll keep making history and can likely pass Julius Erving on the scoring list relatively soon.