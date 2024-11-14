Despite previous Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver selling the team in 2022, his impact is still felt negatively. A report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes revealed that a former Suns employee is suing the team and cited allegations of harassment, racial discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

The former employee was hired by the Phoenix on Sept. 19, 2022, six days after the NBA announced that then-owner Robert Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million following an NBA investigation into his conduct and the team's workplace culture during his 18-year tenure as the team's majority owner.

The employee's role addressed issues that current and former Suns employees had described to ESPN as existing under Sarver, who announced his intent to sell the team soon after the NBA released the findings of its investigation. Those feelings were in a detailed report by Holmes about a workplace filled with misogyny, sexual and racial harassment, as well as abuse.

Former employee suing the Suns highlights a previously toxic environment

Unfortunately, this isn't the first instance of a former Suns employee left scared because of the franchise. Former Suns head coach Earl Watson revealed a traumatic experience he had in his time in The Valley. This instance of abuse was directly related to Sarver. However, the Suns employee suing the team is taking place under the new ownership group.

In the report, it details that many of the incidents occurred between November 2022 and February 2023. This was during the sale process between Sarver and current owner, Mat Ishbia. Former CEO Jason Rowley resigned right before Ishbia took over as majority owner.

Regardless, it's another reflection of the toxic workplace Sarver left behind before handing the reigns over to Ishbia. While some of Phoenix's senior management has dismissed the former employee's case, it's still a stain on the organization. Almost two years after Sarver's departure, his impact on former employees is felt to this day.