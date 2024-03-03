The Phoenix Suns are going to be without one of their stars for a critical game Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suns guard Devin Booker is out for the game, per ClutchPoints. Booker is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Booker has battled injuries for a good part of the season, and the Suns are surely sad to see that he won't be able to go. The guard is averaging 27.5 points per contest, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. He joins a list of other players on the team's injury report for Sunday including Nassir Little, who is also out.
The Suns are 35-25 heading into Sunday's game. The team is going to have to rely on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and others to pick up Booker's slack. Booker had found some great rhythm recently for the team, scoring at least 20 points in his last seven games. Booker also poured in more than 30 points three times since February 10 for the Suns.
Phoenix is now sixth in the Western Conference standings, with only a few games separating them from four other teams. The Suns are coming off of a tough loss on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Booker suffered his ankle injury in that game, not returning to the contest after getting his feet tangled with one of his teammates. Phoenix clearly is hoping that the guard can return soon to the floor.
The Suns and Thunder tip off Sunday at 9:30 Eastern. The Thunder are 41-18 heading into the contest, and are second in the Western Conference.