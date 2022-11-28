Published November 28, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Just three years into his tenure as the GM of the Phoenix Suns, James Jones is getting a new job title. The former NBA small forward has been promoted to President of Basketball Operations, the team announced Monday.

OFFICIAL: James Jones has been promoted to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Phoenix Suns. 📰 Read more: https://t.co/ZdtqS8xVgZpic.twitter.com/2JFyOnCTW7 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 28, 2022

Jones played for the Suns from 2005-2007 in one of his many stints in the league. Governor Sam Garvin had this to say about the promotion of Jones:

“In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager. James has the unique ability to create and lead high-performing teams in basketball operations and his commitment to collaborating with our business side, including at the C-level with partners like PayPal and Verizon, is second to none. We are fortunate for his contributions across the organization and this promotion recognizes his commitment to excellence.”

During his short time in the Suns’ front office, Jones has enjoyed no shortage of success. Phoenix went 8-0 in the 2020 NBA Bubble, then won the Western Conference the next year before ultimately losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. While the 2021-22 season ended in disappointment in the second round of the playoffs, the Suns did win a franchise-best 64 games and enjoyed an 18-game winning streak at one point, the longest in Phoenix history, too.

Jones expressed his gratitude to be given the opportunity to be the next president of such a great organization:

“I am grateful for the privilege to work with and support the players, staff, and employees of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. The collective efforts of our business and basketball operations have allowed us to provide an amazing atmosphere and best-in-class experience for our fans and community. I remain excited about and dedicated to driving success for our Teams on and off the court.”

James Jones is now the GM AND president of the Suns. Quite the honor.