This Draymond Green-Jusuf Nurkic beef is getting spicier.

The Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic beef is showing no signs of slowing down following the Golden State Warriors' thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns this past weekend. Luckily, no violence occurred during the Warriors-Suns game — just a bunch of barking between the two big brutes that has spilled over on social media.

During the latest episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show, the ever-so-outspoken Green did not hold back his words and absolutely violated Nurkic with a passionate spiel about his latest face-off with the Bosnian Beast last Saturday.

“Quite frankly I would love to know why is it only a matter of time before I hit someone,” Green said. “Because I destroyed him? Because what in that game happened that would make you say something like that? Other than getting embarrassed because you’re just not good enough. You’re not good enough offensively, you had Steph Curry on post-ups and you got nothing. Quite frankly he outweighs me by 80 pounds and 6 inches. Taller than me, that’s one thing, outweighs Steph Curry by about 120 pounds and about 9 inches taller than him and could not score on him on the block.”

Green also clowned Nurkic's too-small celebration after he made a hook shot, to which the four-time NBA champ responded with a big boy basket of his own on the Suns center just a few plays later and taunted him with the same too-small gesture.

“Shoots a nasty hook shot for his 6th point of the game, which is his last points of the game and decides to do an overtly too small celebration. Slapping the floor the whole thing, and quite frankly you’re just not good enough to do things like that.”

Of course, the Suns big man heard all these and did not hesitate in taking his own shot at Green.

All good bad boy just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session.😂 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) February 13, 2024

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic's beef

For those who don't know, Green and Nurkic's beef started when the former swung and hit the latter right on the head during a game last December 12, 2023. Green's hit warranted an indefinite suspension from the NBA. With Green suspended, Nurkic said that the Warriors forward needed help to correct his violent actions on the court as of late. Green, of course, did not appreciate this and clapped back with some remarks on his own.

The two met once again this Saturday and there was clearly no love lost between the two during the game, and it even spilled over after the game. Nurkic ranted about how Green hasn't changed at all and took back his previous claims that the former Defensive Player of the Year deserves another chance. Green, of course, did not take that lightly and even turned it up a notch with this epic soliloquy on his podcast.

Unfortunately for NBA fans, February 10th marked the last regular season game. Basketball fans will just have to hope that these two teams eventually square off in the playoffs. Imagine a seven-game series with these two big boys just going at it.