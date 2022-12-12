By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but they came up short once again, 129-124, prompting a savage response from former player and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

The Suns did all that extra shit the other night behind Zion 360 Windmill and today they had an opportunity to actually do something about it… but instead Zion served them with a 35 piece special “Cajun Rub” with the win!!! I can’t make this up. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 11, 2022

It’s not the first time within the past couple of days that Kendrick Perkins has called out the Suns. He did so after Friday’s game suggesting that the they had other things to worry about instead of a late-game dunk.

The Suns and Pelicans have begun to develop a little bit of a rivalry that stretches back to last season. The Suns had earned the No. 1 seed in the West while the Pelicans fought through two straight play-in games to earn the eighth seed. Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans pushed the them to a grueling six games. Before Friday’s game, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado’s status wasn’t completely certain, but he added more fuel to the rivalry with his honest take on why he didn’t want to miss the Suns game.

The Suns had managed to grab hold of first place in the Western Conference standings while Chris Paul was out with a knee injury, but they were overtaken by the Pelicans who have now won six games in a row. Here’s hoping the basketball gods bless us with a Pelicans/Suns playoff matchup.