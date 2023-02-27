New Phoenix Suns scorer Kevin Durant joins the plethora of NBA stars showering Damian Lillard with praise after the Portland Trail Blazers guard exploded for a monster 71 points on Sunday.

Lillard sent the whole sports world into utter chaos when he got off to a 41-point half en route to his 71-piece against the Houston Rockets. He was practically unstoppable all game long, even making 13 triples out of his 22 attempts in the game.

LeBron James was speechless after watching Lillard’s performance, while Zach LaVine, Josh Hart, Donovan Mitchell and many other NBA stars didn’t hold back in showing their respect and admiration for Dame Time over what he just accomplished.

As for Durant, he couldn’t help but give the ultimate praise to the Blazers star as he highlighted his greatness.

“Dame so great,” Durant wrote on Twitter.

It’s hard to find any fault from Damian Lillard’s game on Sunday night. He only had two turnovers, and he didn’t really force anything as he simply had the hot hands throughout. He was 22-of-38 from the field, and he did record six rebounds and six assists throughout the contest.

Sure enough, it’s hard to find the words to perfectly describe the night that Lillard had. It’s definitely an unforgettable moment that would go down as one of the best performances in NBA history. As Kevin Durant suggested, it’s also a game that fans would look back on when talking about the greatness of the so-called Dame Time.