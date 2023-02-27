Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard just dropped 71 points on the Houston Rockets. Naturally, it left his NBA peers in awe, with the likes of Zach LaVine, Josh Hart and many others sharing their amazement on social media.

Lillard was unstoppable all night long, dropping 41 points at the half to get the Blazers rolling. The Rockets simply had no answer for him, and Lillard took advantage as he finished with a 22-of-38 shooting including 13-of-22 from deep.

LeBron James was among the first players to react to the big game from Dame, though the Los Angeles Lakers forward was left speechless and could only tweet a watch emoji to signify “Dame Time.”

Meanwhile, the likes of LaVine and several others kept their reactions simple, with everyone highlighting his greatness.

“Wow….” Zach LaVine wrote while tagging Lillard. “DOLLA,” Josh Hart added along with explosive head emojis.

Lou Williams, for his part, had an idea for the Blazers star to celebrate the occasion. “If I’m Dolla I’m dropping a new record tonight,” he shared.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are several other reactions from his fellow NBA stars, including his teammates who were simply happy to witness his greatness once again:

71 on 89.4% eFG on 19 FGA 🎯#greatness https://t.co/VaxT2W9wuU — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 27, 2023

71 @Dame_Lillard ! Whole lot of 🪣’s — Delon Wright (@delonwright) February 27, 2023

Damian Lillard also had six rebounds and six assists in the game, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to have a 70-5-5 stat line along with Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and David Robinson. Sure enough, with that kind of unforgettable display of scoring, he deserves all the praise coming his way.