Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had a monster game Sunday night against the Houston Rockets. He scored a career-high 71 points in a 131-114 win. Lillard knocked down 13 shots from beyond the arc, falling just one triple shy of Klay Thompson’s all-time NBA record.

Incredibly, Lillard is not the only player to have reached the 70-point plateau this season. Earlier this year, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell also scored exactly 71. They became the seventh and eighth players in league history to score 70-plus in a game.

Afterward, Mitchell took to Twitter and had the most amazing reaction to Lillard’s performance.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

It is the first time in NBA history that more than one player has scored 70 or more in a game during the same season.

Mitchell is having a fantastic season, his first with the Cavs after spending the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz. He is averaging a team-high 27 points per game and ranks among the league leaders with 3.6 triples.

Meanwhile, Lillard continues to do his thing as one of the best players in the league. The Blazers guard is third in the league at 31.4 points per game. He is also 10th in the NBA with 7.3 assists per game.

Lillard has the Blazers in the thick of the playoff race in the crumped Western Conference. They are 29-31, but only three games out of fourth place. Meanwhile, the Cavs sit firmly near the top of the east in the four-seed.