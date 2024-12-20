“All he cares about is basketball, so that's leading right there. If your best player only cares about basketball, that's a way of leading. I think people view leadership as just being vocal. I think there are multiple ways in being a leader. He's definitely a great leader.”

Criticism has flown in from nearly every direction. Most notably, Stephen A. Smith tried to attack Durant's leadership, which sparked a battle between the two. As a result, Durant fired back at Smith for his take. However, media personalities and outside perspectives don't see the work that goes in. Not to mention, their opinions don't carry much weight in the Suns' locker room.

His teammates and coaches are the opinions that matter in Durant's eyes. Many of his teammates, from Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, have dispelled any notion of a lack of leadership.

Phoenix has benefited greatly from his leadership. For instance, Durant illustrated the Suns' mental lapses in their loss to the Brooklyn Nets. While players can take accountability, as he did, he expected the same effort from his teammates. His former teammates, like Royce O'Neale, know what to expect from the All-Star, and he knows what to expect from him.

Anthony Edwards's admission about Kevin Durant highlights his leadership for the Suns

Following Phoenix's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Durant detailed what makes a great leader.

“Just showing up and being myself,” Durant said. “I'm not trying to look at any situation like I'm a savior. Or trying to come out

there and do things I don't do because guys around just try to come in and approach it the same way I always approached it. Come in and work hard. Be there for my teammates, however they need it. Be there and listen to the coaches. Be coachable. Just keep playing.”

Let's rewind to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Durant and Edwards were on the same team. While they competed against each other in the regular season, they became teammates, and the Minnesota guard soaked up everything he could. Edwards even called Durant his favorite player of all time.

Through their time with USA Basketball, both played a crucial role in the United States securing the Gold Medal. The Phoenix forward showed that his game has aged like fine wine. He posted 23 points in 17 minutes, in addition to hitting his first eight shots. The 16-year veteran proved that his game has no bounds. After securing the gold, Edwards reflected on how his favorite player of all time guided him through his first Olympic Games.

“He was a leader for me in the USA because that was my first time doing it, and I wasn't used to it,” Edwards said. “I went under his wing and just followed everything he did. He's dope to me, man. I don't care what anybody says about him.”

With all of the back-and-forth battles that'll occur as long as both are playing, it highlights Durant's competitive spirit, in addition to his toughness. Suns guard Devin Booker sustained a groin injury during Thursday's loss. The Big 3 hasn't had much time together. Hopefully, they can gain some positive momentum without Booker in the lineup. For that to be the case, they'll need Durant to bring his leadership every moment of every day.