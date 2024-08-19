The 2024 Team USA men's basketball team had an incredible run in the 2024 Olympics. Team USA beat France for a gold medal and drew ratings not seen since 1996. Two vital players on the coveted 2024 squad were Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Durant and Edwards share a special respect for each other, but the Suns star got lighthearted when he revealed why Edwards was the funniest player for the USA.

Jalen Rose asked Kevin Durant what the experience was like with him Olympic teammates and who the jokester on the team was. Durant did not hesitate to highlight Anthony Edwards' antics:

“It was fun. We always talked about the season. Ant was probably the biggest jokester in the locker room. He had all the funny sayings that we picked up on… that Atlanta slang came in the locker room heavily. We just had a great time man. We talked about everything,” Durant said, via the Boardroom on YouTube.

It is not hard to believe that Edwards was the team comedian. When the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, Edwards delivered a hilarious quip to TNT commentator and former Suns star Charles Barkley.

Barkley mentioned that he had not been to Minnesota in nearly 20 years, and before he could finish his sentence, Edwards exclaimed, “Bring ya a**!”

The exchange went viral and added a gem to Edwards' portfolio of funny moments. Now that his run with Team USA is over, Edwards wants to take the next step with the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves prepare for 2024-25 filled with high expectations

Minnesota made its deepest playoff run in years when they beat the Nuggets and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Edwards was at the helm of the run, averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on a 40.0 percent three-point shooting clip. Unfortunately, Edwards and the T-Wolves fell in five games to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, ending their run just before the Finals.

Nevertheless, Minnesota retains many of its stout contributors from the 2023-24 season and looks to make another deep run in 2024-25. In addition to Edwards, the T-Wolves possess the services of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, and Mike Conley.

The Timberwolves' 2024 experience will service them well against other rising teams in the West. Furthermore, with Edwards fresh off an Olympic experience, the T-Wolves have an even larger upper hand. It will be exciting to see how they perform with high expectations during the coming season.