As the Phoenix Suns traveled to the Nation's Capital to take on the Washington Wizards, they didn't know that Kevin Durant would have the biggest impact. Although he didn't score as many points as Devin Booker in the 130-123 win, it was his mindset that prevailed.

For starters, Durant returned home to Washington D.C. Following the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, they traveled North and spent some time in D.C. The Suns' star forward went back to his roots and rejoiced in the things that matter most to him. He explained more to AZCentral's Duane Rankin in the locker room following Thursday's win.

“It's sweet to be home,” Durant said. “I haven't been home since the last time we played here. Got to see my brother last night. Go over to his house. Go around the neighborhood a little bit. That's probably more impactful to me than anything.”

Family over everything is a phrase that echoes all across the world. It's no different for Durant and his family. While his mom has been at some of his games this season, going back home is a remarkable feeling. Plus, his mom has been in the middle of plenty of superstar battles.

For instance, Durant shared a heartwarming moment with his mom after the Suns won in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The bond is as strong as it gets. However, seeing more of his family is a special thing as well. He mentioned being back home for the first time since Phoenix played the Wizards last season. For Durant, that's too long. Reuniting with friends, and family is a special thing for one of the best to ever play.

Kevin Durant was the Suns' biggest impact in win vs Wizards

Playing for your teammates, coaches, organization, and the fans is one thing. However, playing for your family, and the ones closest to you is a different feeling. Embracing the atmosphere, and the culture is something Durant has always been about. He loves his city and has cited it on numerous occasions.

That also includes sports teams, which is a funny coincidence this time of year. His Washington Commanders are in the NFC divisional round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs. After a dramatic Wild Card win, the franchise picked up their first playoff win in 20 years.

Now, they'll be traveling to Detroit and taking on the Detroit Lions. Funny enough, Phoenix takes on the Detroit Pistons on the same day. To accommodate for the NFL divisional round, the NBA announced that the Suns and Pistons game would be flexed to a 4:00 pm EST start.

He and Booker have bickered back and forth since the Commanders win. Actually, Booker and Durant even have a bet in place for the game. Even that gesture proves that Durant is a ride-or-die for his team. Despite the Washington fandom, it goes to show that his support rolls right back to his community.

The next time that the Suns will play the Wizards is on January 25. Either some or all of the family could make the trip from D.C. to see Durant play. Once again, there could be even more motivation for the multiple-time all-star to show out for his friends and family. That extra motivation could be another spark that Phoenix could feed off of, going into the all-star break.