Netflix took the NBA by storm this summer when they announced the new documentary series Starting 5. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was excited to see the initial lineup, which featured Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

The streaming service recently released the five players who will be featured in Season 2 of the show Starting 5, and the cast should be just as compelling as the first.

Suns' Kevin Durant on why he joined Starting 5

The cast of the second season of Starting 5 was announced last week by ESPN's Shams Charania. Netflix will have Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, and LA Clippers star James Harden.

The addition of Durant, who keeps his life off the court pretty quiet, will give fans an interesting perspective on the Suns star.

Shortly after the news of his joining the Nextflix documentary was released, Durant spoke with members of the media regarding his decision.

“To be honest, I want aspiring basketball players just to understand the lifestyle, the pros and cons that come with getting into this life,” Durant explained. “It's a huge commitment, it's a lifetime commitment, so I want aspiring ball players of all ages, even if you're a pro, still trying to aspire to be better every day. I just want them to see kind of what we go through mentally, on and off the court, so hopefully we can go provide some good insight.”

Earlier in the week, Durant also made an appearance on The Up And Adams Show With Kay Adams, where he joked that NBA life is more boring than people expect.

“I’m going to keep it at basketball. Like they’re going to see how I operate in this space of the NBA more so than my personal life,” Durant said on The Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. “You might get a couple of tidbits here and there, but for the most part, you’re going to see how I approach the game and the season.”

“[Also] just showing really how boring this life is, to be honest with you,” the Suns forward said of the players' appearances on the show. “We don’t do much other than sit around and wait for the next game, but I’m just excited for them to see the mindset of NBA players… It’s for the core basketball fans that really follow us every day and want to get a true insight into who we are.”

The plan is for camera crews to follow Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander, Brown, Haliburton, and Harden around all season. From there, the teams will edit the footage and release the complete episodes when training camp is expected to kick off for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Kevin Durant and the Suns will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. With a victory, the Suns would improve to 6-1, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder.