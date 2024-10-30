Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will film a second season of its popular NBA docuseries, Starting 5, and Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant will be among the players featured. Durant will star in the series alongside Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden and Tyrese Haliburton.
The 14-time All-Star dished on what he'll share during the show's filming this season.
“I’m going to keep it at basketball. Like they’re going to see how I operate in this space of the NBA more so than my personal life,” Durant said on The Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. “You might get a couple of tidbits here and there, but for the most part, you’re going to see how I approach the game and the season.”
The show's upcoming cast follows a successful season one, which featured LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis.
How Suns star Kevin Durant is approaching appearance in hit Netflix series
Durant has solidified his status as one of the NBA's top stars over the last two decades. The 35-year-old is a two-time champion, Finals MVP, league MVP, 14-year All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. He ranks eighth on the league's all-time scoring list.
NBA stars are among the most marketable athletes in the world. Season one of Starting 5 followed the players closely on and off the court, giving viewers an inside look at their work and home lives. However, Durant said he's more focused on learning about the basketball approach of his NBA colleagues.