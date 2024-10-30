Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will film a second season of its popular NBA docuseries, Starting 5, and Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant will be among the players featured. Durant will star in the series alongside Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden and Tyrese Haliburton.

The 14-time All-Star dished on what he'll share during the show's filming this season.

“I’m going to keep it at basketball. Like they’re going to see how I operate in this space of the NBA more so than my personal life,” Durant said on The Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. “You might get a couple of tidbits here and there, but for the most part, you’re going to see how I approach the game and the season.”

The show's upcoming cast follows a successful season one, which featured LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis.

How Suns star Kevin Durant is approaching appearance in hit Netflix series

Durant has solidified his status as one of the NBA's top stars over the last two decades. The 35-year-old is a two-time champion, Finals MVP, league MVP, 14-year All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. He ranks eighth on the league's all-time scoring list.

NBA stars are among the most marketable athletes in the world. Season one of Starting 5 followed the players closely on and off the court, giving viewers an inside look at their work and home lives. However, Durant said he's more focused on learning about the basketball approach of his NBA colleagues.

“Just showing really how boring this life is, to be honest with you,” the Suns forward said of the players' appearances on the show. “We don’t do much other than sit around and wait for the next game, but I’m just excited for them to see the mindset of NBA players… It’s for the core basketball fans that really follow us every day and want to get a true insight into who we are.”

The series will capture Durant's 18th NBA season and third with the Suns. After being swept by Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of last year's playoffs, Durant will attempt to bounce back alongside his co-star Devin Booker. After leaving the Golden State Warriors following a second consecutive championship in 2018-19, he has not advanced past the second round in the last four seasons.

The Suns are off to a good start, opening the year 3-1, with Durant averaging 29.0 points , 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 53/46/81 shooting splits.

Starting 5 follows Netflix's popular NFL series Quarterback and Receiver, produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and NFL films. The football series followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota in season one before Justin Jefferson, Amon Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and George Kittle in season two.