Netflix has released the trailer for its much-anticipated documentary series, Starting Five, offering fans an unprecedented look into the lives of NBA stars. The series, premiering this October, will follow five of the league’s biggest names—LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum—throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, per Uproxx.

The trailer showcases a blend of on-court action and off-court personal moments, capturing the essence of what fans can expect from this in-depth series. Starting Five promises to delve into the personal lives of these basketball giants, highlighting their family dynamics and daily routines while also providing a front-row seat to their professional challenges and triumphs.

Among the highlights in the trailer, viewers get glimpses of LeBron James’ family life, including a touching scene featuring his daughter Zhuri and a humorous shot of James in a Beetlejuice costume. The series also features Anthony Edwards’ emotional meeting with his newborn daughter and various mic’d-up moments from the court. The footage reveals an intimate portrayal of how these athletes balance the demands of their careers with their personal lives, aiming to replicate the success of similar sports documentaries on Netflix.

Netflix Gets A Star-Studded Production Team

Starting Five comes from a powerhouse lineup of producers. The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED, founded by Maverick Carter, alongside Higher Ground Productions, helmed by Barack and Michelle Obama. The involvement of Omaha Productions, led by Peyton Manning, further amplifies the series' pedigree. This team brings extensive experience in creating engaging and insightful sports content.

The series draws inspiration from Netflix’s successful sports documentaries like Quarterback, which followed NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, and Receiver, spotlighting top wide receivers including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. Starting Five aims to blend compelling sports narratives with human interest stories, offering a fresh perspective on the lives of some of basketball’s biggest stars.

According to the official synopsis, the series captures the players’ battles on and off the court, from dealing with injuries and chasing greatness to balancing family life and personal legacies. LeBron James’ quest to remain dominant in his 21st season, Butler’s relentless drive for the Heat, Sabonis’ pivotal role with the Kings, and Tatum’s leadership with the Celtics will all be focal points.

With its combination of high-profile talent and a proven production formula, Netflix's Starting Five is could become a must-watch for NBA fans and sports enthusiasts alike. The series promises an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball, offering fans a deeper understanding of the stars they admire.