Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is very active on Twitter. He disputes claims made by NBA fans who often look to attack him for moments they view as weak from his career.

Thursday, Durant pointed out just how bad Twitter had gotten out of hand. A fake page called NBA Cental attributed Durant in a quote that said “my only weakness is injuries.” The post had over five million impressions as of Friday morning.

Here is how Durant responded, via his Twitter post:

“We're reaching dangerous territory,” he said.

Durant was traded to the Suns in February in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks and more to the Brooklyn Nets. He and Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals this past season and lost to the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns could be championship favorites this season. They built their roster around Durant and Booker and even added former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who two seasons ago averaged 31.3 points per game, to their team.

Phoenix also hired coach Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Vogel has led his teams to the NBA's top defensive rating three times since the 2012 season.

Can the Suns win their first-ever championship in franchise history? They have a very aggressive owner, Mat Ishbia, whose philosophies were written on in a recent story by ESPN. Phoenix president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones has said he has more freedom to make big moves under Ishbia opposed to previous ownership.

The Suns have not won an NBA championship in their 54 years of existence. The 2023-24 season could mark a change.