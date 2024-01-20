Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wants the college game to change its rules.

“I need to see defensive 3 seconds and 4 quarters in men’s college basketball…asap,” Durant posted to social media.

Men's college basketball is very different from the professional game in that the college game is played in two 20 minute halves, rather than a 4 quarter game with shorter time limits. The NBA has some other rules that are different from college, like the defensive three second rule that Durant is speaking about. In pro basketball, a member of the defending team cannot spend more than three seconds in the free throw lane while not actively guarding an opponent. If that were to occur, the team would be awarded a technical foul. The WNBA also has a defensive three-second rule.

Durant only played one season in the college ranks, for Texas basketball a long time ago during the 2006-7 season. Durant had a monster year in college, averaging 26 points a game and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns. Texas basketball went to the NCAA tournament that season, bowing in the second round. Durant was named National Player of the Year, before leaving the school to head to the NBA with the now defunct Seattle Supersonics. Durant also played for the Thunder, Warriors and Nets.

One has to wonder if the college rules are some of the reasons why Durant decided to go pro. Clearly, if Durant were running the NCAA, there would be some changes to how the college game is played.

Durant is in his 17th season playing in the NBA. He remains one of the best players in the game, averaging 29 points per game for the Suns.