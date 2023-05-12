Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns looked poised for a deep postseason run after the 13-time NBA All-Star was acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they were unable to withstand the potent Denver Nuggets offense, losing in six games in the Western Conference semifinal.

“It sucked. It was a bad feeling,” Durant said after the 125-100 blowout loss at the Footprint Center on Thursday night, according to ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth. “Embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth. We just didn’t recover.”

Just two seasons ago, it was the Nuggets who were embarrassed at the hands of the Suns in a postseason sweep, but it was Denver dishing out the embarrassment on Thursday night.

The Nuggets utilized an insane 23-2 run in the latter part of the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead, and they never looked back. The score was 81-51 at halftime, and with the fans booing the Suns players as they made their way to the locker room, the second half virtually meant nothing.

“It was deflating to see them score like that and running down the floor getting easy buckets,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “That falls on my shoulders not having us ready to play at the highest level in the biggest game of the year.”

It’s hard to blame Williams for the loss; both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton were unavailable for the contest. Ayton sustained a rib contusion in Tuesday’s Game 5, while Paul has missed the last four due to a strained left groin.

The 34-year-old Kevin Durant made just one of his first 10 shots, and the Suns were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in blowout fashion at home for the second straight season.

The Nuggets move on to play either the Los Angeles Lakers or defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Final beginning next week.