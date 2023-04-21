Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in their first round matchup of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. While Durant showed out on the court for the Suns, a clip from his network Boardroom shows that he is at the top of his mental game right now as well.

Kevin Durant takes on the challenge of naming the last 20 NBA MVPs. Did he get them all right? Find out below 👇 (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/9TGPgS4xeN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Durant is asked to name the last 20 NBA MVP winners, and he demonstrates his incredible memory from the jump. He doesn’t miss any until the 2007 winner, incorrectly picking Steve Nash and kicking himself for forgetting it was Dirk Nowitzki. He later goes on to miss just one more by naming the 2004 winner Shaq instead of Kevin Garnett.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the few errors, Durant shows he is truly a student of the game. It is also apparent how much he enjoys trying to remember the winners, clearly just as much a fan as he is a star player.

Durant won an NBA MVP himself in 2014, flashing a sheepish smile when asked who won that year. An interesting aspect of the clip is to wonder whether or not other NBA stars are as knowledgeable about the history of the game.

It would make sense that the elite players know an extensive amount about how the NBA has unfolded over the years, as to be the best, an infallible dedication to the sport is required. This means that off of the court, the stars are probably thinking just as much about basketball as they are on the court. In the case of Kevin Durant, it is obvious that much is true.