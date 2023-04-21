My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns has been arguably the most tightly contested series of the postseason so far. That’s why Kawhi Leonard‘s ankle injury that held him out of Game 3 was such a shock to fans. Leonard had been playing fantastic basketball early on in the series, and it seemed like they would be toast without him. While the Clippers kept it close, they did end up losing Game 3 129-124, prompting a very honest take from Tyronn Lue after the game.

Through the first two games of the series, Leonard had been playing like the superstar he was before he tore his ACL. His per game averages during this two game stretch (34.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 6 APG, 54.5 FG%, 60 3P%) proved he was the best player in a series that also features the likes of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. That’s why it was so ‘deflating‘ to be without him for a crucial Game 3 according to Lue.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s very deflating. I think more so for Kawhi, because you have a guy who’s coming off ACL, hasn’t missed a rehab session, eats right, eats clean, does everything he can for his body, works extremely hard to get to this point. Then you have something like this happen. So it’s tough for him, for all the work that he puts in. I feel bad for him.” – Tyronn Lue, ESPN

Losing your best player, even for a game, is a tough pill to swallow in the playoffs, and it certainly cost the Clippers in Game 3. Hopefully Leonard will be able to return to action for Game 4 of this series, or else Los Angeles would be at serious risk of falling in a 3-1 hole against a tough Phoenix squad.